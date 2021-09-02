Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Angel Di Maria flopped massively at Manchester United.

The Argentine arrived at Old Trafford in 2014 with lofty expectations, signing in a £59.7 million deal from Real Madrid.

He was given the number seven shirt and was expected to tear up the Premier League.

But Di Maria's spell in England was a nightmare.

He hit the ground running as he scored three goals and recorded four assists in his first six games for the club.

But it soon fell apart for Di Maria.

His form slumped in November and he never got back to his best form.

He ended the campaign with just four goals and 11 assists for United in 32 games.

That proved to be his only season in Manchester as he completed a £44 million move to PSG in the summer of 2015.

Di Maria has now spoken in out about his time at The Red Devils in an interview with TyC Sports.

Man United's number 7 shirt is steeped with history - with David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona just three legendary names that donned the shirt.

But Di Maria claims he did not care at all when given the number.

"I didn't give a f**k about the Manchester United No. 7, at first they talked to me a lot about it, it was just a shirt," he said, per the Mirror.

Di Maria also launched a scathing attack on the man who bought him to Old Trafford: Louis van Gaal.

"My problem at Manchester was the coach,” he added. “Van Gaal was the worst of my career.

“I would score, assist, and the next day he would show me my misplaced passes.

“He displaced me from one day to the other, he didn't like players being more than him.”

While Di Maria has blamed Van Gaal for his struggles, the Dutchman has previously attributed the 33-year-old's poor spell in England due to not being able to handle the intensity of the Premier League.

"Di Maria says it was my problem. I played him in every attacking position. You can check that," Van Gaal told the BBC in 2019.

"He never convinced me in any of those positions. He could not deal with the continuous pressure on the ball in the Premier League. That was his problem."

