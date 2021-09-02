Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2021: When Does it Start?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2021 is soon approaching and we have all the details you need to know about when it begins.

The event is huge and players will be treated with a bunch of new quests, where they will also be able to unlock lots of new rewards which typically include armour and weapons.

Due to this, anticipation for this festival is at an all-time high and no doubt developers Bungie will meet the expectations of the Destiny community.

With Season 15 released, this upcoming event will give players an abundance of content to get their hands on over the next couple of months.

When Does Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2021 Start?

Avid Destiny 2 fans should have somewhat of an incline as to when the event will start due to the fact that the Festival of the Lost is an annual event.

The event always happens during October and the 2020 Festival of the Lost ran from October 6th to November 3rd, starting and ending at the usual weekly reset time. Therefore, we expect the 2021 event to follow a similar pattern.

When we are given the official start date, we will provide all the information right here.

What is so great about this event is the fact that it lasts a whole month, and during this month, Bungie continues to release fresh content. If you miss a week of the Festival, you could miss out on some great exclusive content.

For now, we do not know too much about what rewards you can unlock and receive, but no doubt there will be some great weapons and armour for the Destiny community to work towards.

Destiny 2 is a lot of fun, and the free-to-play multiplayer game is played by hundreds of thousands in the gaming community.

This festival will no doubt attract old players as well as new ones and it will be great to see what the event has to offer when it starts.

