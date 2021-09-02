Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Charles Oliveira is in talks to defend his lightweight title against the in-form Dustin Poirier, according to reports.

MMA Fighting claims the Brazilian's highly-anticipated clash with the American will serve as the main event of UFC 269 on December 11, with Amanda Nunes defending her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena.

Poirier, 33, welcomed a clash with Oliveira following his dominant victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 264 on July 10.

However, he also refused to rule out the possibility of a fourth fight with The Notorious at some point in the future.

“We’ll see what happens,” Poirier told Ariel Helwani on 'The MMA Hour'. “I’m not sitting back waiting to fight him a fourth time. If it makes sense and it comes about, we’ll do it again.

"I’m just training and living my life. My daughter just started her first day of school today. I’m having fun trying to continue to grow as a martial artist.

“I’m not committing to anything. I haven’t spoken to the UFC about the title fight or their timeline. I haven’t been reached out [to] by the company. Anything’s possible, but we’ll go with what makes the most sense.”

But it appears Dana White has other plans for Poirier, with the promotion targeting the Lafayette native versus defending champion Oliveira.

Oliveira (31-8, 1 NC) claimed his first world title beating Michael Chandler by second-round knockout to claim the vacant UFC lightweight championship.

Before the news broke, 'Do Bronx' recently told MMA Fighting: “I believe the firepower in my hands, but I think in a fight against Dustin, I believe I can submit him.

“Working with my hands, with my strikes, I would definitely cause a lot of damage and then submit him.

“It’s going to be a war, a great fight. He deserves all the respect in the world, he has heavy hands and good jiu-jitsu, too, so I think it’s going to be a great fight, but I believe in my victory.”

1 of 20 Where was Conor McGregor born? Galway Belfast Dublin Cork

Poirier, meanwhile, is riding an impressive three-fight winning streak having beaten McGregor in his most recent contest.

But Oliveira doesn't seem to be duly concerned at all about his prospects.

The 31-year-old added: “He deserves all the respect in the world for everything he’s done, but I’m not worried about what people bring to the table against me.

"I worry about what I’m going to add to my game. I have firepower in both hands, everybody sees how much I’ve evolved on the feet, and I have my jiu-jitsu.

“It’s going to be a great fight, if this one really happens. It’s going to be a great show [for the fans], and I’m ready on the feet and on the ground.

"I’m well both mentally, physically and spiritually. I’m happy. Let’s go. We’ll be defending what’s ours in December.”

Read more: Michael Bisping defends ring girls after Khabib Nurmagomedov calls them 'useless'

News Now - Sport News