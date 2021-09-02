Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Formula 1 makes its return to Zandvoort this weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix back on the calendar.

It had, of course, been pencilled in for a 2020 return but we know how that went, and now we're fully focused on this weekend bringing us back to the Netherlands after some considerable time away.

1985 was the last time Zandvoort hosted a Formula 1 Grand Prix, and there's bound to be thousands of excited Dutch fans packing the stands to cheer on compatriot Max Verstappen this weekend.

Ahead of the event, here's the key information you need to know:

What is the Dutch Grand Prix Schedule?

FP1: Friday, September 3, 10:30-11:30 (BST)

FP2: Friday, September 3, 14:00-15:00 (BST)

FP3: Saturday, September 4, 11:00-12:00 (BST)

Qualifying: Saturday, September 4, 14:00 (BST)

Race: Sunday, September 5, 14:00 (BST)

What TV channel is the Dutch Grand Prix on?

Sky Sports will be showing live and exclusive coverage in the UK of every session from the first practice hour on Friday through to the race on Sunday.

Channel 4 will also show free-to-air highlights over the course of the race weekend.

Are there any live streams of the Dutch Grand Prix?

F1 TV Pro subscribers can catch all of the action, check details to see if the stream is available in your country.

What is the weather forecast for the Dutch Grand Prix?

After the washout in Spa there's naturally increased interest in the weather this weekend for the Dutch Grand Prix, and we look set for far more pleasant conditions.

Friday will see sunny spells, with these following through the weekend to leave Sunday as the warmest day with highs of 21 degrees Celcius. Come the race, the sky may be a little overcast but it's currently not thought that we'll get any rain this weekend.

News Now - Sport News