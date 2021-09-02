WWE SmackDown: Becky Lynch looks totally shredded in latest Instagram post

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The WWE world is still rocking from the surprise return of Becky Lynch.

While The Man's comeback was heavily rumoured, her SummerSlam gate-crash entrance was kept rather quiet and fans were elated to see the icon return to the ring.

She is set to feature on another instalment of Friday Night SmackDown this week and she definitely looks ready for the occasion.

In her latest Instagram post, Lynch has uploaded a photo of herself showing off her completely chiselled physique along with the caption "Back, and better than ever."

She also thanks her fitness coaches and nutritionists for their work in helping her finally make her WWE return.

The post has already surpassed 337,000 likes and has more than 3,000 comments. Fellow wrestlers Cassie Lee and Mojo Rawley have shown their admiration for The Man, with Mojo commenting: "Shred City!!! This woman just had a child!!!!"

Before her return to the franchise at SummerSlam 2021, Lynch was on hiatus for more than 12 months after giving birth to her daughter Roux.

Rumours kept swirling over when The Man would make her comeback and the red-haired star didn't disappoint with her explosive entrance on the August pay-per-view.

Lynch dispatched scheduled competitor Carmella before defeating Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship title, ending a 100+ day reign for The EST of WWE.

Since retaking her place on the throne, a storyline involving Lynch turning heel for the first time in her career has already worked its way onto the blue brand. The new avenue will see WWE get the best out of both Lynch and Belair as a babyface in what could be a fierce rivalry in the coming weeks.

