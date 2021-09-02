Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former WWE Superstar Lana has taken to social media to tease what her next move may be following her 90-day non-complete clause ending.

Buddy Murphy, Braun Strowman, Lana/CJ Perry, Ruby Riott, Santana Garrett and Aleister Black were all released back on June 2 of this year.

Black has already signed with AEW, and Ruby Riott/Ruby Soho is heavily rumoured to be heading to the promotion this Sunday.

Lana would take to social media to tease that AEW may well be her next destination. The former Raw Superstar wrote on Instagram that "90 days is over. …. You know what that means ????"

"You know what that means" is the opening line from AEW commentators for every broadcast as a tribute to Brodie Lee, who passed away back in December 2020.

Lana's husband Miro, formerly Rusev, has been referring to the former WWE Superstar during every promo he has cut over the past few months.

The reigning TNT Champion keeps referring to himself as 'God's Favourite Champion,' as well as thanking said God for his 'hot wife.'

The signs all seem to indicate that Lana/CJ Perry will be making her debut this Sunday at the AEW All Out PPV event, but we have not had any official confirmation from the company themselves.

AEW All Out 2021

Here's the full card for AEW All Out this Sunday, September 5th on FITE TV and Bleacher Report PPV:

AEW World Title Match – Impact World Champion Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match – Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker (c)

Steel Cage Match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles – Lucha Bros vs. The Young Bucks (c)

Chris Jericho vs. MJF – Jericho’s AEW in-ring career will be on the line.

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

The Buy In Pre-show: Women’s Casino Battle Royale

