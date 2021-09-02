Sheffield Wednesday news: Darren Moore makes honest admission about his squad

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After experiencing a tumultuous 2020/21 campaign in the Championship which eventually culminated in relegation to the third-tier, Sheffield Wednesday have made a relatively positive start to the new term.

Under the guidance of manager Darren Moore, the Owls have managed to pick up 10 points from their opening five fixtures.

Currently second in the League One standings, Wednesday will be hoping to bounce back from their recent defeat to Morecambe when they head to Home Park to face Plymouth Argyle on September 11th.

During the summer transfer window, Moore opted to launch a complete overhaul of his squad.

As well as parting ways with a host of players, the Wednesday boss managed to make 14 signings.

Saido Berahino became the latest man to make the switch to Hillsborough earlier this week.

Whereas League One sides are no longer able to negotiate deals with other clubs due to the fact that the window is now shut until January, they can still bring in free-agents.

However, it is looking unlikely that Wednesday will be making any further additions to their squad as Moore has admitted that he is happy with his current crop of players.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, the Owls boss said: "There are players here and abroad that are free transfers who have been thrown at us since last season.

"There have been loads thrown at us.

"As far as I am concerned, we have got Saido in.

"We are really pleased we have got him in.

"I like the look and blend of the squad and what I want to do now is get some work into them.

"That's the big thing for us now.

"To get that work and consistency.

"The only way you get that is on the training ground."

1 of 12 Which of the following Football League teams has never won the FA Cup? Derby County Nottingham Forest Reading Bolton Wanderers

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Considering that he has a wealth of options to choose from, it is hardly surprising that Moore is happy with the balance of his squad.

Providing that the likes of Berahino, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Lee Gregory and Lewis Wing are all able to deliver the goods in the coming months, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Wednesday emerge as legitimate contenders for promotion.

The Owls will also be able to call upon the services of Josh Windass later this year when he recovers from a hamstring injury that he suffered in pre-season.

Having been directly involved in 15 goals for Wednesday in the Championship last season, the attacking midfielder could potentially set the third-tier alight with his displays if he avoids any further setbacks.

Read More - FA Cup 2021/22: Fixtures, Dates, Draws, Scores and Everything You Need To Know

ENTER GIVEAWAY

News Now - Sport News