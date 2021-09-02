Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After CM Punk made his long awaiting return to pro wrestling, fans began to ask if his partner and former WWE Superstar AJ Lee would follow him to AEW.

AJ Lee was one of the bigger names on the WWE Women's roster back in the early 2010s, and fans have been clamouring to see the former WWE Divas Champion back in action.

Unfortunately, it appears as though we won't be seeing Lee appearing in-ring for All Elite Wrestling any time soon.

Speaking to Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post, CM Punk revealed why we won't be seeing AJ Lee make her way to the AEW Women's division.

“I just want to say, no. Just because [of] her neck. The reason she stopped wrestling is because of her neck. She’s got a bad neck, you know. I wouldn’t want her to jeopardize [her] health and neither would she, so we’ll put an end to that rumor right now.”

AJ Lee has not wrestled since 2015, with her last match coming on the March 30th episode of Monday Night Raw.

Lee finished her WWE career as a 3-time Divas Champion, 3-time Slammy award winner and she also held the FCW Divas Title once during her time in developmental.

AEW All Out 2021

Here's the full card for AEW All Out this Sunday, September 5th on FITE TV and Bleacher Report PPV:

AEW World Title Match – Impact World Champion Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match – Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker (c)

Steel Cage Match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles – Lucha Bros vs. The Young Bucks (c)

Chris Jericho vs. MJF – Jericho’s AEW in-ring career will be on the line.

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

The Buy In Pre-show: Women’s Casino Battle Royale

Check out the first of our new GMS Turnbuckle Talk podcast series below, featuring our own Louis Dangoor and talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy. The hosts talk CM Punk's AEW debut, Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch's WWE returns, SummerSlam and much more.

Enter the September Giveaway to win a PS5

You can find all of the latest Wrestling news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News