Sheffield United news: Report provides injury update on Blades figure

Sheffield United would have been hoping to give their supporters something to shout about in the Championship during the opening weeks of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, a failure to deliver the goods in the second-tier has resulted in the Blades suffering three defeats in their opening five league games.

Whilst United have managed to record two victories in the Carabao Cup this season, manager Slavisa Jokanovic will be looking to transform the club's fortunes in the Championship following the international break.

One of the main issues that the Blades will need to resolve later this month is their failure to convert their chances as they have only scored one league goal during the current campaign.

Set to face Peterborough United at Bramall Lane on September 11th, United know that they could be in for another tough afternoon if they are unable to produce some attacking creativity in this fixture.

Ahead of this particular showdown, an update has emerged regarding the fitness of one of the Blades' most experienced players.

According to a report from The Sheffield Star, the Blades are hopeful that David McGoldrick could be in line to make his return to action after the international break.

The forward missed the club's recent clash with Luton Town due to a back injury that he picked up during the build-up to the game.

Although he was unable to prevent his side from suffering relegation from the top-flight last season, McGoldrick did produce some encouraging displays at this level.

The forward scored eight goals for the Blades in 35 Premier League appearances whilst he also chipped with one assist.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst McGoldrick has yet to deliver the goods in the Championship during the new term, he will be determined to guide United into a new dawn by scoring on a regular basis for the club in the coming months.

Having made 326 appearances at this level during his career to date, the forward knows exactly what it takes to compete in this division.

By breaking his goal-scoring duck for the 2021/22 season this month, McGoldrick could potentially help his side push on in the Championship by playing a key role for United.

If McGoldrick does indeed step up to the mark for United when he makes a full recovery from his back injury, he may inspire some of his fellow forwards to improve their individual performances which could have a positive impact on the club's fortunes.

