Conor McGregor has called out his UFC rivals for their lack of support after UFC legend Anderson Silva sent him support and advice after his horror broken leg injury.

The Notorious suffered his third defeat in his last four fights when he was stopped in the opening round against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 after suffering a broken leg.

The 33-year-old still remains confident of making a full comeback to the cage, however, with two fights remaining on his current deal with the UFC.

McGregor thanked Silva for his advice after the Brazilian told McGregor to "Prove how much you love your job".

Silva said on Submission Radio: “Your mind, you need to stay ready and connect to your heart to make you more powerful, to continue challenging yourself and prove how much you love your job and how much you can continue to do this,

"When you have the same Anderson, the same [Chris] Weidman, the same Conor. Mentally it’s very important.”

McGregor responded on social media to Silva’s support, saying: “I appreciate this message greatly Anderson, thank you. You know, since this freak injury happened to me, I’ve had very little support from my fellow colleagues,

In fact quite the exact opposite. The claws came out. But no worries! I love a little scratch from a b**** See yous when I get ya’s you’s little nobodies!

McGregor has been planning his return to the UFC after the revelation of his contract situation, with the likes of Nate Diaz and Rafael Dos Anjos linked as potential comeback opponents.

He’s also been touted to move up to weight classes to middleweight, take on welterweight champion Kamaru Usman or even make a return to the boxing ring and take on Jake Paul.

