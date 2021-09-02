Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Antoine Griezmann made a shock return to Atletico Madrid earlier this week.

Griezmann left the club for Barcelona in a €120 million move just two years ago.

But, with Barca in financial turmoil, Griezmann was allowed to make the move back to Atletico.

The Frenchman has joined the club on loan. Diego Simeone has the option to make the deal permanent for just £34m.

Griezmann was so desperate to leave Barca for his former club that he took a massive pay-cut to do so.

According to the Mirror, Griezmann has reduced his net salary from €21m to around €10m.

That means his gross salary at Atletico Madrid will be around £297,000-per-week.

But how does that compare to the rest of Atletico's players?

We've listed the wages of Atletico's players below using figures provided by Salary Sport. Other sources have been used where necessary.

A source for Matheus Cunha's wages has not been found.

20. Benjamin Lecomte - £35,000-per-week

19. Héctor Herrera - £52,000-per-week

18. Renan Lodi - £68,000-per-week

17. Stefan Savić - £77,000-per-week

16. Felipe - £81,000-per-week

15. Kieran Trippier - £82,000-per-week

14. José Giménez - £88,000-per-week

13. Ángel Correa - £88,000-per-week

12. Sime Vrsaljko - £89,000-per-week

11. Marcos Llorente - £90,000-per-week

10. Rodrigo de Paul - £110,000-per-week (per sportworldnews)

=8. Geoffrey Kondogbia - £114,000-per-week

=8. Thomas Lemar - £114,000-per-week

=6. Mario Hermoso - £151,000-per-week

=6. Yannick Carrasco - £151,000-per-week

5. João Félix - £165,000-per-week

4. Jan Oblak - £271,000-per-week

3. Koke - £280,000-per-week

2. Luis Suárez - £281,000-per-week

1. Antoine Griezmann - £297,000-per-week

A quartet of Atletico's players - Oblak, Kobe, Suarez and Griezmann - comfortably earn more than the rest of the side.

Griezmann is still Atletico's highest-paid player despite his massive pay-cut. That shows just how crazy his pay packet at Barcelona was.

Felix, who was signed for £113 million in 2019, earns almost £100,000-per-week less than Oblak.

De Paul signed for the club in the summer and is one of 10 Atletico players that earn over £100,000-per-week.

Llorente, who has established himself as a regular at both Atletico and Spain in the past year, earns £90,000-per-week.

That's more than Gimenez, who has been a great servant to the Spanish giants for the past eight years, and England's Trippier.

