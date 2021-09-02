Call of Duty Mobile Season 8: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Players are getting excited for Call of Duty Mobile Season 8 and we have all the information you need to know about the release date.

COD Mobile Season 7 is quite a success right now, and a lot of new players are getting their hands on the game in order to see what the hype is about.

The Call of Duty franchise has been hugely successful for the whole of the 21st century and it is no surprise to see the mobile version of the game doing just as well as the console version.

A new season always brings about an abundance of new content and the Call of Duty community should be very excited about what Season 8 will have to offer.

What is the release date of Call of Duty Mobile Season 8?

The Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 update was released on Wednesday 25th August 2021 and added a ton of new features to the game, including new maps, modes, along with a bunch of bug fixes and improvements.

Due to this release being so recent, it is no surprise that we believe that we will have to wait a couple of months before we see Season 8 released.

It is most likely that Season 8 will be released towards the end of October 2021. When we get official confirmation, we will let you know the exact date.

We normally get told the official release date around a month before the season comes out, so be sure to keep an eye on this page for updates.

Call of Duty mobile is great for fans of the franchise as it loves to bring back fan-favourite maps, weapons, and perks from old Call of Duty games.

We will have to wait sometime until we find out what will be coming in Season 8, but no doubt leaks will start surfacing on social media very soon giving us an idea of what to expect.

With COD Mobile making so many seasons already, we have full expectations that Season 8 will be one of the best yet.

