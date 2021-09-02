Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A shocking video of Jake Paul saying boxing is ‘f**king rigged’ has resurfaced and is doing the rounds online following his win over Tyron Woodley.

Paul improved his pro record to 4-0 after he narrowly beat former UFC champion Woodley last weekend in a controversial points decision.

He survived a massive scare in the fourth round to earn a split-decision victory in his home town of Cleveland.

Woodley caught Paul who stumbled against the ropes, but the YouTuber-turned-boxer saw out the round to the displeasure of fight fans on social media, with many people online slamming the situation and claiming that the fight was rigged.

A few days from Paul's biggest victory of his career, a video has resurfaced following his amateur win over fellow youtuber Deji in August 2018.

After beating KSI's younger brother on the undercard of KSI vs. Logan Paul, Jake Paul made a controversial remark about the sport of boxing:

"I've been in this sport for... a year now?!

"I probably shouldn't be saying this but... all of this sh*t is f**king rigged."

These comments don’t look great, especially considering his fights have been under immense scrutiny.

Of course, fans were suspicious over his win against Woodley as well as his controversial victory over Ben Askren earlier in the year.

Despite these claims against his fights, Paul has declared himself the 'face of the fight game'.

He told MMA Junkie: "There's a new face of the fight game. That's it. Tonight showed my ability. It got more people interested.

"The biggest names in the sport are tweeting about me, so it's already on a whole other level now."

Now, the time may finally be upon for Paul to take on a real boxer, but, as he continues to make a killing fighting former MMA stars, that seems unlikely.

News Now - Sport News