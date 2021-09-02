Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mike Tyson has hit back at critics of Jake Paul by saying boxing fans are witnessing 'the changing of the guard' and 'these TikTok guys are part of it'.

Paul, 24, improved his professional record to 4-0 by outpointing former UFC fighter Tyron Woodley last weekend.

The Youtuber edged a split decision over Woodley at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Paul has been subject to much derision and ridicule from within the boxing community after he called out Canelo Alvarez and Floyd Mayweather following his win over Woodley on Sunday night.

And Tyson has staunchly defending his boxing ambitions as he told his critics 'this is entertainment'.

When asked for his thoughts on the current state of boxing, Tyson told the 'Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson' podcast: "Listen, this is the deal, we're talking from a business perspective.

"I don't care if it looks goofy or funny, the money's real, and these guys are getting knocked out. This is entertainment.

"You know, listen. I've been a world champion, I put them on my card right.

"Let's say he's a great world champion right now, right, and I'm giving him some points, let's say he brings a million people, that's a lot, I'm giving him a fair cut, right?

"That's a lot of f------ blonde-haired, blue-eyed f---- coming up with 70 million.

"No, no, listen, you have to listen to this s---. These 70 million people never saw a boxing match before and they coming for this little f-----.

"I love him, yes, I put him on my card, he's beautiful, he's beautiful."

Tyson added that like it or not, boxing fans had better start getting used to it, saying that 'it's all hype, hype sells fights, fights don't sell fights.'

He also revealed that he has plans to pit the likes of Paul, KSI and Austin McBroom against each other in a battle for the ultimate bragging rights.

The 55-year-old American former world champion explained: "No, no, this is what gets guys of age upset, because the changing of the guard is hard to understand, they don't want to understand.

"That's just what it is, it's the changing of the guard, and these TikTok guys are part of it. You understand me, right? They're a part of it.

"Just imagine this, ten years from now; I want to have all the YouTube boxers have a tournament and find out who will be the champion of the world, of that world.

"But that's what they do, they have another belt, it'll be whatever belt they want it to be, and then they put that up against the boxing belt.

"It's all hype, hype sells fights, fights don't sell fights, hype sells fights."

