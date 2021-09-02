FIFA 22: Full Details Confirmed around EA Play Early Access

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 is on its way and we have great news around when EA Play Early Access will be available for the gaming community.

There has been a lot of information revealed around the game ahead of its release, including news about Ultimate Team and Career Mode.

The beta is currently out and it has made players excited about the games full release; however, early access will be the best glimpse we get of FIFA 22 before release.

The franchise has been hugely successful for many years now, but they have to get things right for FIFA 22 as we are seeing a few developers making new football games to try and compete with the famous franchise.

Full Details Confirmed Around EA Play Early Access for FIFA 22

EA Play Early Access gives those who have the membership early access to FIFA 22, but it hadn’t been revealed when players would be granted early access until now.

It has been revealed on Twitter that EA Play Early Access will be released on Wednesday 22nd September.

This is not the only good news. Normally you only get a couple of hours worth of gameplay and when this expires you cannot play early access anymore.

It seems like developers EA Sports are changing this and now players will be able to play up to 20 hours of FIFA 22 on early access. EA Play Early Access is easy to do, and you can do it in a few minutes by following this link.

This is very exciting news and it means that players will be able to get a proper look at all the game modes in FIFA 22.

No doubt most of these hours on early access will be spent on Ultimate Team, Pro Clubs and Career Mode, all which have got great new features in FIFA 22.

