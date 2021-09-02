Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It didn't take a lot to get Wayne Rooney angry.

The Manchester United legend had a very short temper during his career.

More often than not, though, Rooney played his best football when he was livid.

He scored one of the best goals of his career when he had lost his temper.

On April 24, 2005, United welcomed Newcastle to Old Trafford.

Things did not go to plan in the first half for Sir Alex Ferguson's side.

They were trailing 1-0 at the break courtesy of Darren Ambrose's 27th minute goal.

Rooney was having a frustrating game. He was trying his hardest but nothing was coming off.

With his side trailing in the 57th minute, Rooney began to give referee Neale Barry a piece of his mind.

Just seconds later, the ball fell to the Englishman and he produced one of the best volleys in Premier League history.

His effort with the outside of his boot couldn't have been struck any sweeter as the ball swerved into the top corner.

Watch the goal below:

Rooney spoke about the goal in the 2011 documentary 'Rooney: Goal Machine.'

He revealed that he was angry at the referee for not being strong enough, while he was also struggling with injury.

“I had a dead leg at the time and I remember seeing one of our subs warming up and I think I was about to come off,” he said, per Manchester Evening News.

“I think Alan Shearer had [committed] about three fouls and the referee didn’t really seem to be punishing him enough. I was arguing with the ref about it, saying ‘If that was me, you’d be booking me and you’re not booking him’.

“[The ball] got headed out and I just hit it as hard as I could.”

Rooney thought he was coming off but his goal meant he stayed on the pitch. Wes Brown's 75th minute strike would give united a 2-1 victory.

If there's a goal that sums up Rooney's career - his strike against Newcastle in 2005 is it.

