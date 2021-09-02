UFC Fight Night: Molly McCann in 'best shape ever' ahead of Ji Yeon Kim match in Vegas

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The APEX in Las Vegas will play host to September's first UFC event on Saturday and the fight card promises to deliver some thrilling action.

Molly McCann is booked to take on Ji Yeon Kim in what has been described as a make-or-break fight for the Liverpudlian's career.

A win in Vegas would put Meatball back into the world's top 15 but a defeat could be the end of the road for the 31-year-old.

The former Cage Warriors champion is keeping her steely demeanor on full display ahead of this much-anticipated fight. Despite there being a lot of pressure on the outcome, she isn't getting into the headspace of what could happen if she loses to Kim on Saturday night. For Meatball, it's a winning mentality only.

"I'm in probably the best shape I've ever been in," McCann told the UFC while showing off her sculpted arms.

Her last two fights ended in defeat against Talia Santos and Lara Procopio and the concern is it's been known that fighters have sometimes been dropped following back-to-back losses.

But McCann's upcoming fight against Kim could be her ticket back to the top. She admitted she is excited to be matched with someone who is in a similar situation to her and has something to really fight for.

"When I was given the name I knew exactly who she was," McCann said. "I just thought 'finally, I'm going to have someone who wants to dance the dance' and I believe she thinks the same.

"This fight was made for me and this fight was made for her. I'm going to want it [the win], she's going to want it. She's coming off a loss, I'm coming off two and I just know what kind of war that's going to bring."

The UFC Fight Night 191 main card lineup will begin at 16:00 ET (21:00 BST), with preliminary matches getting underway just before at 13:30 ET (18:30 BST).

