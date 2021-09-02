FIFA 22 Gameplay Reveal: First Look at the Exciting New Features Played By Pros

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 is fast approaching and EA Sports has treated players to their first glimpse of one-on-one gameplay via two Esports players.

We saw a gameplay trailer released by the developers and finally we have been treated to a full 1v1 match. This has shown us exactly how the game will play on the next generation consoles.

There were a lot of complaints during FIFA 21, as many thought there weren't enough gameplay changes between the game and FIFA 20. With the fresh introduction of hypermotion technology, we should finally see huge changes to the gameplay for FIFA 22.

We have already been told about some great new features coming to FIFA 22, and if the gameplay goes down well with the community, we could be treated to the best game in the franchise for many years.

FIFA 22 Gameplay Revealed in 1v1 Esports Match

We were told earlier this week that we would be treated to a full stream of a match between two Esports players and it did not fail to deliver.

We saw two of the best in the FIFA Esports world come up against each other as Tom Lesse faced off against Tekkz.

This was a great way for EA Sports to show us full gameplay for the first time as the two demonstrated a lot of skill and technique whilst playing the match.

You could really see the difference in gameplay from FIFA 21 and FIFA 22 and how good the hypermotion technology is. No doubt many will be wanting to buy the game after watching this video. You could immediately see that finesse shots are very overpowered.

We have a month to wait until release as FIFA 22 is coming out on Saturday October 2nd 2021, but for the time being, players can enjoy the beta. It won’t feel like the full game, but it will give you an idea of what to expect in FIFA 22.

We will surely see some more Esports gamers play the game soon and it will be very exciting to see who wins the first tournament of the new game and claim the bragging rights.

