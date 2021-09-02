Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Justin Gaethje insists there's a 'zero per cent' chance of Conor McGregor fighting him because he will handpick his opponents 'like Nate Diaz or Jorge Masvidal'.

McGregor was last seen leaving the Octagon on a stretcher after being knocked out by Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10.

However, Gaethje doesn't believe this is the last we have seen of The Notorious.

He doesn't think that McGregor will want to fight him anytime soon, though.

"Zero per cent," Gaethje told ESPN. "I don't think he'll fight, if only once or twice, and it won't be against guys like me.

"It'll be guys like Nate Diaz or Jorge Masvidal. Favourable matchups."

Gaethje, 32, came up short in his bid to unify the division against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 last October.

Nurmagomedov's sudden departure from the sport left the lightweight division with a vacant title, with Dana White subsequently booking Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira to crown a new champion at 155 pounds, but Gaethje admits he felt disrespected by what he saw as a slight from the UFC.

“I was p----- off at the time," he added.

"I thought this was the most coveted title in the UFC when Khabib was around, and it was turned into almost the laughing stock of the UFC overnight.

“When you had Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler fighting each other for the title to be the best, when those two weren’t the best guys fighting for the belt.

"It was me and Poirier, is who should be have been fighting for the belt, No. 1, No. 2. That’s what should’ve happened.”

Gaethje (22-3), 32, of Denver, Colorado, is expected to compete against former Bellator lightweight champion Chandler (22-6), 35, of High Ridge, Missouri, at UFC 268 on November 6.

The American MMA fighter is also eyeing a future bout with Oliveira, who is in talks to face Poirier in the main event of UFC 269 on December 11.

Gaethje, who was knocked out by Poirier in 2018, has questioned the credentials of 'Do Bronx', however, although he begrudgingly admits he may be forced to 'give him the respect he deserves'.

“As soon as Poirier fights Oliveira, if Oliveira beats him and really solidifies himself as the best – right now he’s not the best,” he continued. “Right now he still has some quit in him, and he hasn’t been tested by the best guys.

"I think Chandler did do that, but it’s a very favourable matchup for Oliveira, so we’ll see.

"We’ll see how he handles Poirier. I can’t give him credit now, but if he goes out there and beats Poirier, I have no other choice but to give him the respect he deserves.”

