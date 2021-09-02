Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea were one of the big winners in the summer transfer window.

Having splashed the cash on players like Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech last season, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Roman Abramovich would keep his wallet shut this year.

But alas, the Blues have navigated the transfer window with remarkable deftness by managing to improve their squad in key positions and not plunging themselves into more debt in the process.

Chelsea's epic transfer business

According to Transfermarkt, the west London club spent a cool £108 million on incomings over the summer with Romelu Lukaku's £103.5-million arrival from Inter Milan proving particularly costly.

However, remarkably, Chelsea managed to recoup £110.12 million in return to make a profit with Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Kurt Zouma all leaving Stamford Bridge for sizeable fees.

It really was a masterclass in transfer business that puts Chelsea in an enviable position for the 2021/22 campaign having already bagged their second Champions League trophy.

Saul completes Chelsea's business

And with the loan arrival of Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day putting the cherry on the cake, there is good reason to think that Thomas Tuchel has one of the world's best squads.

The key word really is 'squad', too, because the rigours of a 38-game season in the Premier League so often means that the club with the most resources and depth tends to go on and lift the trophy.

So, when we say that Tuchel has great depth at his finger tips, we really mean it and there can be no better way to demonstrate that than by looking at the best starting XIs that he possibly field.

Chelsea's two top-level XIs

In fact, when we tweeted out the 'A Team' and 'B Team' that the former PSG coach could play this season, the response was huge with so many fans remarking at the embarrassment of riches.

But don't just take our word for it because you can join the hundreds and thousands of supporters to have already studied Chelsea's squad depth by checking out our breakdown below:

Wowsers. Now that's what you call some serious options.

An embarrassment of riches

It's crazy to think that Tuchel can deploy Lukaku, Havertz, Werner, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech or Christian Pulisic when it comes to the front three alone.

And with the midfield proving so strong that Saul and Mateo Kovacic could well spend great swathes of the season on the bench, it's easy to see why so many fans are tipping Chelsea to win the title.

Now, of course, squad depth alone doesn't win you silverware and there is reason to think that the depth in Chelsea's central defence as well as between the sticks isn't as strong as other clubs.

However, for the most part, you've got to think that Chelsea have some of the deepest reserves that the Premier League has ever seen, particularly with Manchester City not signing a striker.

Only time will tell whether that will secure them the title, but they've played everything perfectly so far.

