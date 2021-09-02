FIFA 22: Exclusive David Beckham Kit Coming to Ultimate Team

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 is only a month away and it has been confirmed by EA Sports that a brand new David Beckham kit will be coming to popular game mode Ultimate Team.

Ultimate Team is probably the most played game mode in FIFA, and players get to make great squads filled with players from both the past and present. It takes a lot of work to do, but when you put the work in, you can assemble a great squad.

Developers EA Sports have created a lot of great football kits for players to use on the game, and it looks like we will be treated to the most kits we have ever seen in a FIFA game when FIFA 22 drops.

Beckham was given an exclusive card in FIFA 21 and now it looks like EA Sports are working with the footballing legend again in FIFA 22.

Developers Confirm Exclusive David Beckham Kit Coming To Ultimate Team in FIFA 22

Players love the new kits that FIFA have brought to Ultimate Team, and it has included kits designed by music artists, footballers and Esports teams. With such an abundance of kits available, it is somewhat impossible to clash with opponents.

EA Sports FIFA posted on social media that they are working with both Beckham and UNICEF to make this new kit in Ultimate Team.

They announced this on a special day as it is 25 years since Beckham made his debut for England. They tweeted that they are making this kit in order to commemorate Beckham's debut and the return of eSoccer Aid for UNICEF. The kit has been designed by the England Legend and Reuben Dangoor.

You can see the former Manchester United player in the kit in-game by looking at the tweet down below.

No doubt many players will be wanting to get the kit as soon as possible. For now we do not know how you can unlock this kit, but when we do know, we will let you know right here.

