West Ham Transfer News: Declan Rice could sign new deal on one condition

90min have revealed that West Ham midfielder Declan Rice may be willing to sign a new contract with the club this season.

What's the latest news involving Rice?

The 22-year-old's current deal runs until 2024, but he could be convinced into signing a new one.

However, it is believed that he would only agree to this if it includes a release clause, as he feels that the 2021/22 campaign will be his final season at the London Stadium.

Which clubs are interested in signing Rice?

Rice appears to think that he will leave West Ham next year due to the amount of interest that he is currently generating from rival clubs.

The England international was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea this summer, and it has now been claimed that Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are all keeping tabs on him.

All of last season's top four seem to admire Rice's qualities, which could lead to a fascinating race for his signature next summer.

How has Rice started this season?

Despite speculation circling regarding his future, Rice has not let his standards slip in the opening weeks of the season.

Known for his positional ability, Rice has already made seven interceptions in the top-flight this term - more than any of his teammates - and his use of the ball has also been exemplary having completed 94.9% of his passes (via WhoScored).

He registered an assist in the side's 4-1 win against Leicester last month, and has played a starring role in helping David Moyes' men make an unbeaten start to the season.

Will Rice get his dream move next summer?

West Ham managed to fend off Chelsea's interest during the recent transfer window but it could be difficult to do the same again next year. Furthermore, with a number of other major clubs seemingly keen on landing the 6 foot 1 midfielder, it is looking increasingly likely that Rice will move on in 2022.

Still, West Ham should not give up hope of keeping Rice. The side had an excellent season in 2020/21, finishing in sixth place to show that they are moving in the right direction.

They have also started their current campaign strongly, and if they can build on last year and upset the odds to finish inside the top four, meaning that they could offer Rice the chance to play in the Champions League, this may be enough to convince him that his future lies at West Ham.

