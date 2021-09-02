Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

For the first time in over 12 years, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to run out at Old Trafford in a Manchester United shirt.

The 36-year-old club legend officially rejoined the Red Devils earlier this week from Juventus - and is expected to make his second debut for United in their Premier League home game with Newcastle on September 11.

The match is officially sold out and it won't be broadcast live on TV in the UK. Both Sky Sports and BT Sport made their picks over which games would be shown on their respective platforms weeks ago, long before it became clear that Ronaldo would be returning to United.

Fans who aren't lucky enough to already have a ticket for the match will need to wait until after the game to catch highlights of the action. Unless that is, they are so keen to witness Ronaldo's homecoming that they are willing to pay the sky-high prices being demanded on the secondary market.

Premier League 2021/22: Fixtures, Results, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

Research conducted by The Times found that hundreds of tickets for the clash are being offered on various resale sites, with some being priced up at truly staggering levels.

Industry giant Stubhub is advertising tickets in the lower tiers of the stadium for a massive £2,514. To put that into perspective, the face value of a season ticket at Old Trafford (covering all 38 Premier League matches, including the visit of the Magpies) starts at just £532!

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Other online vendors have tickets for sale at slightly less exploitative prices, with sums between £250 and £699 being asked for entry.

Of course, there are two things that can't be guaranteed for anyone considering parting with these sort of amounts for a seat to witness Ronaldo's return. One is the authenticity of the tickets they purchase, with the second being that there is absolutely no certainty on the level of involvement the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will have in the game itself.

Aware of the potential for fans to be take advantage of, United made the following statement:

"We strongly discourage fans from purchasing tickets from unauthorised sources.

"These tickets are often invalid, leaving fans out of pocket, disappointed and unable to see the game."

Can you answer these 12 questions about Cristiano Ronaldo's first spell at Manchester United?

1 of 12 When did Cristiano Ronaldo make his debut for Manchester United? 2002 2003 2005 2007

The desperation among United supporters to see their hero's comeback in person is entirely understandable, but it is always best to tread carefully where ticket touts are involved.

Premier League Predictions | Is Ronaldo a BAD signing? (Via The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News