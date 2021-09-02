Birmingham City news: Blues man shares target following his recent switch to St Andrew's

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After making a relatively positive start to the new term, Birmingham City will be determined to push on in the Championship under the guidance of manager Lee Bowyer.

The Blues have managed to pick up eight points from their five league games so far this season and were particularly impressive during their clash with Luton Town last month.

A stunning attacking display at Kenilworth Road by Bowyer's side resulted in them sealing a 5-0 victory on their travels.

After making a host of alterations to his squad earlier this summer, the Birmingham boss opted to bolster his attacking options on Monday by securing the services of Troy Deeney.

The forward signed a two-year deal with his boyhood club following an 11-year stint at Watford.

During his time at Vicarage Road, Deeney managed to score 140 goals in 419 appearances for the Hornets in all competitions.

The forward will be hoping to make an instant impact for Birmingham when they face Derby County on September 10th.

Making reference to his target for his current spell, Deeney has admitted that he wants to help Birmingham push on by making St Andrew's a fortress.

Speaking to BBC Radio WM (as cited by BBC Sport), the forward said: "My aim is to get Birmingham City back to what it was.

"To get people in this city back to see us performing again, if we can make St Andrew's the fortress it can be.

"We've all been here when it's rocking.

"Those are the games you want to perform at."

1 of 12 Which of the following Football League teams has never won the FA Cup? Derby County Nottingham Forest Reading Bolton Wanderers

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Deeney produced some impressive performances in the Championship last season, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he ends up setting this division alight during the current term.

Despite missing a host of games due to various injury issues, the forward still managed to find the back of the net on seven occasions in 19 appearances whilst he also chipped in with three assists.

If he is able to maintain his fitness, the forward could potentially emerge as a key player for Birmingham.

In order for the Blues to achieve a relative amount of success this season, they will need to pick up their performance levels at St Andrew's as they have yet to win a home game this season in the Championship.

With Deeney highlighting this particular issue, it will be intriguing to see whether Birmingham are able to step up to the mark in the coming months.

Read More - FA Cup 2021/22: Fixtures, Dates, Draws, Scores and Everything You Need To Know

ENTER GIVEAWAY

News Now - Sport News