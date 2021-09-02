Caleb Plant is confident of victory over Canelo Alvarez

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Caleb Plant believes he will become the first man since Floyd Mayweather to defeat Saul 'Canelo' Álvarez when they meet at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on November 6.

Álvarez put a beating on Billy Joe Saunders last time out - eventually stopping him in the eighth round - but Plant is confident of more than holding his own despite the Mexican's status as the consensus pound-for-pound king.

Currently 21-0 with 12 KOs, the undefeated American became the IBF super-middleweight world champion when he travelled to Los Angeles and comfortably outclassed José Uzcátegui over the course of twelve one-sided rounds to claim a lopsided decision.

Now, Plant will put his IBF super-middleweight belt on the line against the WBA (Super), WBO, WBC, and Ring magazine champion Álvarez, who is currently riding a seven-fight winning streak.

The former Golden Gloves champion has also vowed to go one better than Floyd Mayweather by claiming he will 'beat him twice' if the opportunity arises.

"I'll beat Canelo Alvarez and, if he wants to take the rematch, I'll beat him twice," Plant told PBC.

"He looked beatable versus Lara, he got schooled by Floyd, he lost the first fight to GGG and it was really close the second time. They’re not going to convince me the guy’s unbeatable

"I'll beat David Benavidez, I'll beat Jermall Charlo and I'll be crowned as one of the greatest fighters of this era, period."

However, legendary boxing commentator Al Bernstein isn't so sure about his chances, adding that he will have to 'fight virtually the perfect fight' if he wants to have his hand raised on the night.

“Caleb Plant has improved in every fight, his recent fights, but other than Jose Uzcategui hasn’t really fought high level competition.

"So while we’ve seen him improve and become a really good fighter, he’s going to see a fighter he hasn’t seen before and he’ll have to fight virtually the perfect fight because he’s going to have to box perfectly and he’s going to have to avoid getting hit with something big, and he’s going to have to do at least enough damage to keep Canelo off of him.

“His best hope in a way, I think, is if Canelo - sometimes he has lulls in his fight where he’ll take rounds off, not be as active as he normally is. So if Caleb Plant can put enough of those together he might be in a situation where he can do something.”

“Maybe. Maybe. I’m gonna say maybe...better than Saunders because I think he has a little more pop and could be a little more offensive so I think probably a little better," he added when asked if Plant is capable of pulling off a major upset.

“I’d like to see him face David Benavidez. To me that’s the one that is most interesting.”

