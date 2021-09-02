Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football fans are still processing the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo is a Manchester United player once again.

The Portuguese superstar completed a sensational return to Old Trafford in the final days of the 2021 summer transfer window.

United will pay Juventus around £13.5 million for Ronaldo, which in the scheme of things is a bit of a bargain - even if he is now 36 years of age.

What made the goal-machine's Red Devils reunion even more spectacular was the fact that he appeared on the cusp of a move to Manchester City shortly before.

That would have been one of the most sensational transfers in history, but United stepped in to make sure that it didn't materialise.

But while the general consensus is that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side waited until the very last minute to sign Ronaldo, it seems that may not be the case.

According to UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, who's a close friend of Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said he'd be joining United a month ago.

"A month ago, he told me that he was moving to Manchester United," Nurmagomedov told reporters, per RT.

"I expected this deal to take place. I think that Manchester United is more suitable for him than Juventus. For me, the transition was not a surprise."

Interesting...

Maybe the links with City were just an elaborate ruse all along and a move to United this summer was always on the cards for Ronaldo.

Fans of the Red Devils will certainly hope that is the case.

Ronaldo's second debut for United is all set to happen against Newcastle United at Old Trafford next weekend.

The former Real Madrid man has already been released from international duty by Portugal after scoring a brace in the 2-1 victory over Ireland on Wednesday.

That should allow him to train with the United team for a little while before making his long-awaited Premier League comeback.

Like the majority of football fans, we cannot wait to see Ronaldo back in English football.

