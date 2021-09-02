Derby County news: Concerning update emerges regarding Rams' current embargo

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After avoiding relegation on the final day of the previous campaign, Derby County have managed to make a relatively positive start to the new term.

Despite the fact that manager Wayne Rooney was unable to purchase any players due to the club's transfer embargo, the Rams have lost just one of their opening five league games.

Derby were seemingly on the verge of securing a victory over Nottingham Forest last month before Brennan Johnson netted a late equaliser at Pride Park.

As a result of this draw, the Rams missed out on the opportunity to climb into the top-half of the Championship standings.

Rooney opted to turn to the free-agent market for inspiration earlier this summer as he bolstered his squad by signing a host of fresh faces.

However, the Derby boss was unable to make any additions on deadline day due to the fact that the club are not allowed to exceed their quota of senior players which stands at 23.

Sam Baldock and Ravel Morrison have both managed to find the back of the net for the Rams since sealing their respective moves to Pride Park whilst Phil Jagielka has made three appearances in the Championship for his new side.

Ahead of Derby's return to action later this month, a concerning update has now emerged regarding their embargo.

According to the EFL's official website, the Rams have now been handed a fifth charge.

Derby have allegedly breached regulation 51.2.3 which is missing a payment of transfer fee installments.

It has not been revealed which player this relates to but a separate report from BBC Sport has outlined that this particular charge previously appeared in July before the EFL opted to remove it from their website.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably concerning news for Derby as this latest charge presents another hurdle that they will have to overcome in order to purchase players again in future transfer windows.

Having already witnessed two proposed takeover deals fall through this year, the Rams continue to make the headlines for their off-the-pitch woes.

Whilst Rooney is currently doing the best that he possibly can in difficult circumstances, it seems as if Derby will not be able to move forward until there is a change in ownership.

Although Mel Morris is still looking to sell the club, he has yet to strike a deal with a businessman or a consortium who will be able to lead the Rams into a new dawn.

