Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is at the centre of an astonishing row with the manager of his national side after not being selected for Morocco's World Cup qualifiers this week.

Members of the media were understandably keen to know why the 28-year-old former Ajax man had been dropped by Morocco boss Vahid Halilhodzic from his squad for matches against Sudan and Guinea.

Most managers usually expertly sidestep queries about absent players, typically giving a generic answer before swiftly moving on. Not Halilhodzic, however.

The 69-year-old ex-Paris Saint-Germain boss seemed keen to keen to go into detail about the omission of Ziyech, sensationally revealing that he had been dumped from the squad after allegedly faking an injury the last time he was on international duty.

Morocco faced Ghana and Burkina Faso in a pair of friendly matches back in June, where the Chelsea man clearly angered Halilhodzic with some of his conduct.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

"His behaviour in the last two matches, especially the last one, was not that of a national team player who as a leader in the team has to be a positive role model," insisted the Bosnian, per Goal.

"He arrived late and after that, he even refused to work. There was no point in discussing it afterwards, as a coach the answer is right there to see. For me, the national team is above everything, nobody can hold it hostage.

"For the first time in my coaching career, I have seen behaviour that disappoints me. A player who refuses to play a game, admittedly a friendly, on the pretext that he is injured.

Did these 12 past & present Chelsea players score on their Premier League debuts for the club?

1 of 12 Did Timo Werner score on his Premier League debut for Chelsea? Yes No

"The medical staff made several examinations and said he could play. He then refused to warm up in the second half because he was disappointed to be a substitute.

"For me, that type of behaviour is unacceptable. You can’t cheat with the national team. You are 100% there or you are not," concluded Halilhodzic.

Ziyech may have been dismayed at being named on the bench, but he still came on in the second-half against Burkina Faso on June 12 to win his 41st cap for his country.

After the accusations levied at him this week, though, you have to wonder if he will play again for his country under the current manager, particularly after blasting Halilhodzic on social media on Wednesday evening.

"Next time when you speak, SPEAK THE TRUTH THEN," declared an incensed Ziyech in an Instagram post.

After such a public war of words, it's tough to see how the Moroccan FA will be able to convince the pair to work together any time soon.

RANKING FOOTBALL GOATS! Ronaldo, Messi, R9, Zidane? (Via The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News