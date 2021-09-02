Leeds News: Marcelo Bielsa makes big transfer call

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United turned down a number of approaches for their winger Crysencio Summerville, as revealed by Football Insider.

What's the latest transfer news involving Summerville?

It has been reported that Leeds received offers from Dutch sides Groningen and Heerenveen, as well as Swansea City and Club Brugge.

They refused to accept any proposal for Summerville, though, as Marcelo Bielsa rated him highly and plans to keep him as part of his first-team squad this term.

What has Summerville achieved in his career to date?

Having come through the youth team ranks at Feyenoord, Summerville got his first taste of Eredivisie action in the 2019/20 season during a loan spell at ADO Den Haag. He played 21 matches in the top-flight across the course of that campaign, chipping in with two goals and three assists.

The teenager secured a move to Leeds in September 2020, and impressed in his first year with the Under-23s, registering 12 goal contributions in as many league appearances.

Summerville has also caught the eye at youth level on the international stage, having scored six goals in five appearances for Netherlands Under-19s.

What's been said about him?

Chris Powell worked with Summerville when he served as an assistant coach at ADO Den Haag. Last year, he spoke to the Yorkshire Evening Post about the attributes that the youngster possesses.

Powell said: “He’s only tiny, he’s like five foot nothing but he’s got wonderful balance.

“One v one is his strength, against players. He’s quite a free spirit out on the wing, in a good way. He’ll excite you, he’s a bag of tricks, there’s some talent there, it’s just how it’s harnessed and what the coaches demand from him."

Is Bielsa expecting too much from Summerville?

Potentially.

Leeds opted to loan out Helder Costa and Ian Poveda during the final week of the transfer window, but decided to keep Summerville.

The former two players have Premier League experience, while Summerville is yet to play in England's top division despite making the bench regularly so far this season.

It could be argued that keeping hold of Costa and Poveda would have been a safer option for Bielsa as he knows what to expect from those players, whereas Summerville is yet to prove himself at senior level.

It is somewhat of a gamble on Bielsa's part, and Summerville must now show whether the Argentine coach is right to take that risk or if he is expecting too much from the talented winger at such an early stage in his career.

