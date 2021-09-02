Wolves Transfer News: Club unhappy with in-demand star after Molineux snub

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Matt Spiro has provided more details regarding Wolves' failed move for Boubacar Kamara on Deadline Day.

What happened with Wolves' Deadline Day move for Kamara?

Wolves made a late move to sign the Marseille midfielder on Tuesday. Meanwhile, fellow Premier League club Newcastle also wanted to sign the 21-year-old.

However, Kamara ended up staying in France after deciding to reject the opportunity to switch leagues.

How have Marseille reacted to the situation?

They are not pleased at all. Spiro has revealed that the club have been left frustrated with Kamara's decision, while also claiming that they are annoyed at not being able to move on defender Duje Caleta-Car as well.

He tweeted on Thursday morning: "Marseille unhappy with Kamara (€15m) & Caleta Car (€18m) for rejecting Newcastle / Wolves and Wolves / Valencia respectively."

Their displeasure is understandable given that Kamara is into the final year of his contract. By remaining on the club's books this summer, Marseille are now faced with the prospect of losing Kamara for nothing in 2022.

What were Kamara's stats last season?

Kamara was an almost ever-present in the Marseille starting line-up last term, making 35 appearances in Ligue 1.

The 6 foot 1 star finished the campaign with two assists to his name, although he failed to score any goals himself. According to WhoScored, he made 88 tackles and 34 interceptions, while also managing to complete 34 successful dribbles.

These numbers saw him rank inside the top three in all of these categories within the Marseille squad, and demonstrate how he is a well-rounded midfielder despite his tender years.

Has Kamara's rejection left Wolves with a problem in central midfield?

The club appeared to be desperate to sign a central midfielder on Deadline Day as they were also linked with Renato Sanches and Hamza Choudhury. They did not manage to bring in any of these players, though. Furthermore, they allowed Morgan Gibbs-White to join Sheffield United on loan.

As a result, they are now left with Ruben Neves, an ageing Joao Moutinho and Leander Dendoncker as their options to cover the two central midfield berths in Bruno Lage's 3-4-3 formation.

Having missed out on Kamara, the side seems to be lacking strength in depth in this particular area of the pitch.

Lage must now hope that his trio of midfielders can stay fit, as one or two injuries could leave his team stretched in the middle of the park.

