Premier League quiz: Can you name the most expensive signings in each of the last 10 years?

The 2021 summer transfer window saw a host of dramatic moves involving some of the world's biggest clubs.

Premier League sides spent a combined fee believed to be in the region of £1.04bn on players.

Manchester City and Chelsea decided to bolster their squads by splashing the cash on Jack Grealish and Romelu Lukaku.

For City's sake, they will be hoping that their decision to sign Grealish on a six-year deal will help them achieve a great deal of success in the top-flight as well as in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's move for Lukaku may turn out to be an incredible bit of business if the Belgium international is able to spearhead a push for the Premier League title.

Having marked his second debut for the club with a goal in the Blues' recent victory over Arsenal, the forward will be confident in his ability to set the top-flight alight with his performances in the coming months.

As for Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision to strengthen his squad by drafting in the likes of Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo may have a major impact on the title race.

Ronaldo's move in particular created global headlines earlier this week.

The Portugal international will be looking to add to the 674 goals that he has scored at club level during his career later this month.

