Everton News: Toffees almost made major transfer blunder over "different class" star

Everton offered one of their first-team players to Newcastle United during the recent transfer window, as reported by The Telegraph.

Which player did Everton offer to Newcastle?

It is understood that the Toffees handed Newcastle the opportunity to sign defender Mason Holgate on loan.

However, a loan fee would have been required, and the Magpies' board claimed that they could not afford to pay that, meaning that Holgate stayed at Goodison Park.

What were Holgate's stats last season?

The 24-year-old made 28 Premier League appearances for Everton last term as the side secured a mid-table finish.

Across the course of the campaign he completed 56 tackles and made 35 interceptions - numbers that were good enough to see him rank inside the top three in both categories when compared with his teammates (via WhoScored).

He also netted his first ever Premier League goal in a 2-0 victory over Leicester back in December.

What's been said about him?

One of Holgate's finest performances of last season came when Everton beat Liverpool 2-0 to end their 22-year wait for a win at Anfield.

After the match, former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch highlighted Holgate's display along with a couple of Everton players, writing in the Daily Mail: "So many players made that result possible — Jordan Pickford was outstanding in goal, I loved the way Seamus Coleman kept Andy Robertson in check and Mason Holgate was brilliant. He needs to be mentioned, he’s different class and is going to be a top player."

Would it have been a mistake to let Holgate go?

It would have been a massive error on Everton's part to let Holgate move to Newcastle.

He has started two of the side's three top-flight games so far this season, underlining his importance to the team. Furthermore, his ability to cover multiple positions should not be overlooked.

With Seamus Coleman struggling with fitness issues at times last season, Holgate proved his versatility by filling in at right-back regularly, while he also stepped in to play as a defensive midfielder during one match for the Merseyside club.

Holgate's willingness to play in a variety of roles makes him a huge asset for Everton, and the club nearly threw that away by offering him a move away to a Premier League rival.

Fortunately for them, Newcastle did not take them up on their offer, and Holgate will now have the chance to show his class once more at Everton over the coming months.

