Everton Transfer News: Major club wanted to pay massive fee for Richarlison

Goal Brazil have revealed how much PSG were willing to offer Everton to sign Richarlison in the final days of the transfer window.

Why was Richarlison linked with a move to PSG?

The Brazilian forward was linked with a move to PSG this summer as the French giants had lined him up as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid were very interested in signing Mbappe, and made multiple offers for the 22-year-old but PSG decided against selling him, which in turn meant that Richarlison stayed at Everton.

How much were PSG willing to pay for him if Mbappe left?

It has been reported that PSG were prepared to pay Everton €90m (£77.3m) for Richarlison if Mbappe had moved to La Liga.

This would have given Everton the chance to make a profit of at least £27.3m on their 24-year-old attacker, having spent up to £50m on Richarlison when they signed him from Watford in 2018 during Marco Silva's spell in charge.

Would Everton have accepted this offer?

Rafael Benitez insisted last week that Richarlison would not be sold before the transfer window closed. However, an offer in excess of £77m would have been very difficult for Everton to turn down.

This amount of money would have been the highest fee that the club have ever received for a player. Bearing this in mind, they would have had to seriously consider and potentially accept PSG's proposal.

Did Everton have a contingency plan of their own?

They may well have done.

The Toffees ended up making one addition to their squad on Deadline Day as they brought in striker Salomon Rondon on a free transfer.

It is interesting to note that Richarlison and Rondon have similar physical characteristics. The duo both stand at over 6 feet tall, meaning that they offer a significant presence in the final third, while they are also capable of stretching defences with their willingness to run in behind.

As things have panned out, the attacking duo will be staying at Everton at least until January, and they may well lead the line together after the international break with Dominic Calvert-Lewin currently struggling with a thigh strain.

However, it may have been in the back of Benitez's mind that Richarlison could depart the club at the last minute, so he could have wanted to bring in Rondon to pick up where he left off if this turned out to be the case.

