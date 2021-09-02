Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs ready to hand Serie A star £6.9m contract

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Calcio Mercato, Tottenham are eyeing a bosman move for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

What's the latest transfer news involving Franck Kessie?

It's perhaps surprising that AC Milan didn't end up cashing in on Kessie this summer, with his contract at the San Siro now into its final year.

No move materialised but as a consequence, AC Milan are now in danger of losing the dynamic midfielder on a free transfer.

According to Calcio Mercato, there is 'a lot of distance' between Kessie and the club when it comes to renewing his contract.

And waiting in the wings are apparently Tottenham Hotspur, with the Premier League side said to be ready to make Kessie a contract offer worth €8m (£6.9m) per year.

The Lilywhites will be able to discuss a pre-contract with the 24-year-old in January.

What has been said about Kessie?

Earlier this year, AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli was full of praise for Kessie following a 2-0 win over Torino.

As quoted by Forbes, he said: "Franck is a complete player. He gives us physicality, energy, quality, protects the defence and knits the moves going forward too.

"He has this eternally positive mentality during the matches, he's the first to help out a teammate or reassure them. This is a young side that needs guidance and encouragement, so Kessie is invaluable in that sense."

It seems the 48-cap international would be a big loss for AC Milan, although his contract situation makes a departure next summer a distinct possibility.

What were Kessie's stats last season?

2020/21 was a pretty phenomenal season for Kessie. The former Atalanta man notched up a whopping 14 goals in all competitions, with 13 of those coming in Serie A, alongside six assists.

And backing up Pioli's claim of him being a "complete" midfielder, Kessie's influence was split across a number of different performance metrics.

As per Whoscored, in the Italian top flight last season he averaged 1.4 tackles, 1.2 interceptions, 1.3 shots, 1.2 dribbles, 0.8 key passes and 53.9 overall passes per match.

Should Tottenham swoop for Kessie?

It's hard to think of a reason why they shouldn't considering Kessie will be available without a transfer fee.

He demonstrated elite form last season, he's experienced at international level and will be involved in the Champions League this season, while he doesn't turn 25 until December.

He looks like a player who can contribute straight away but would also be a wise long-term addition.

