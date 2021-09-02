Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England travelled to Hungary on Thursday evening to continue their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Prior to the match in Budapest, Gareth Southgate's side had won three group games from three.

The away match versus Hungary was always going to be one of the toughest, but after a stale first half, England turned up the heat to take a deserved 55th-minute lead.

Raheem Sterling, the nation's hero at Euro 2020, was the man who scored the goal, the Manchester City man finishing off a brilliant team move.

Declan Rice won the ball in his own half, which allowed Jack Grealish to set Mason Mount free on the left wing.

The Chelsea man then found Sterling unmarked in the box and the forward fired the ball home to put England 1-0 up.

RANKING FOOTBALL GOATS! Ronaldo, Messi, R9, Zidane? | Football Terrace

Sterling then celebrated the goal by taking off his shirt, which revealed a message paying homage to one of his closest friends, who sadly passed away earlier this week.

That angered the Hungarian fans for some reason and they responded by pelting the Englishman with cups from the stands.

Take a look at footage of the incident here...

Video: Sterling's goal and celebration vs Hungary

Those supporters should be ashamed of themselves. However, their cowardly actions paved the way for something quite brilliant from Rice.

After the cups had been thrown onto the pitch, the West Ham midfielder picked one of them up and pretended to drink from it.

A video of Rice's trolling of the Hungary fans can be found below.

Video: Rice pretends to drink from cup thrown on the pitch

You love to see it.

England took the game by the scruff of the neck after Sterling's opener, the Three Lions scoring three more times through Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Rice to seal a 4-0 victory in Budapest.

In the latter stages of the game, Hungary fans threw a flare onto the pitch and that will almost certainly result in the nation being disciplined by FIFA.

ITV also reported that monkey chanting was aimed at both Sterling and Jude Bellingham from the home crowd.

If they're found guilty of racial abuse following an investigation, we hope the Hungarian fans are punished as severely as possible.

