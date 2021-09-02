Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs eyed late summer deal with Southampton

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters was on Tottenham's radar before they signed Emerson Royal from Barcelona, according to journalist Mike McGrath.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kyle Walker-Peters?

It seems there was some interest in Walker-Peters as the summer transfer deadline loomed.

According to McGrath, Everton made an enquiry to Southampton regarding the full-back, while he was also an option for Tottenham prior to their deal for Emerson Royal.

Saints, however, weren't interested in sanctioning a late departure.

McGrath told his followers on Twitter: "#Everton made an enquiry for Kyle Walker-Peters in final days of the window. #SaintsFC were not entertaining any deal. Also on ex-club #Spurs radar before they moved for Emerson Royal."

Who did Tottenham sign instead?

Deadline Day saw some significant movements in Spurs' right-back department.

The north London club splashed out £25.7m to land Royal from Barca on Tuesday, and subsequently sought to balance the books by offloading Serge Aurier.

Seemingly unable to find a buyer, the Lilywhites decided to cancel his contract by mutual consent just before the 11pm cut-off.

As things stand, the Ivory Coast international is still without a club.

What were Walker-Peters' stats for Tottenham?

Walker-Peters was on the books at Spurs previously but struggled to establish himself in the first-team.

Despite being included in 73 matchday squads, he only ever made 24 appearances for the north London club, with just 18 of those being starts and a mere nine coming in the Premier League.

Nonetheless, the right-back's return of one goal and six assists isn't to be sniffed at for a defender - although it wasn't enough to prevent Spurs from selling Walker-Peters to Southampton in summer 2020 following an initial loan spell.

Would Walker-Peters have been a better signing than Royal?

No, Tottenham appear to have made a better signing in the former Barcelona man.

Statistics never tell the whole story but the comparison between Royal and Walker-Peters seems pretty definitive.

Whereas Walker-Peters is yet to score a Premier League goal and has provided just two assists for Saints, Royal boasts ten assists and four goals across the last two La Liga campaigns, which he spent on loan at Real Betis.

Their defensive stats were pretty similar last term - Walker-Peters averaged 2.8 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per match compared to Royal's 2.7 and 1.8 - but the latter was much more creative going forward.

Royal averaged 1 key pass and 0.6 accurate crosses per game, while the Southampton man managed just 0.5 key passes and 0.2 crosses.

Furthermore, Walker-Peters is two years older and still awaiting his first international cap, but Spurs' new signing has made four appearances for Brazil and featured in the final of the Copa America.

Throw in Southampton's reluctance to sell, suggesting Spurs would've needed to pay over the odds for Walker-Peters, and it seems Nuno Santo has ended up with the better option at his disposal.

