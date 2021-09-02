Man United Transfer News: "Long-standing interest" in "top class" Arsenal & Liverpool target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United have a long-standing interest in Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to journalist Aden-Jay Wood.

What's the latest transfer news involving Yves Bissouma?

With just two years remaining on his Brighton contract, Bissouma looked primed for a summer departure from the Amex Stadium and Liverpool were reported to have made contact with the south coast club towards the end of the transfer window.

In the end no such exit materialised, however it has now been suggested that the notion of a move to a top Premier League club could resurface in January, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United all mentioned as potential suitors.

What has Aden-Jay Wood said about Bissouma?

Taking to Twitter, The Metro journalist said all three clubs have a long-standing interest in the Seagulls star, before insinuating there could be some developments in the next transfer window.

He said on Wednesday: "I'm told there remains long-standing interest in Brighton's Yves Bissouma from several clubs including Man United, Arsenal and Liverpool. Bissouma, who has 2yrs left on his current deal, is happy on the south coast, but one that could be revisited in January."

What have the pundits said about Bissouma?

Bissouma comes highly-rated and ahead of Deadline Day, former Premier League midfielder Lee Hendrie was full of praise for Bissouma on Sky Sports.

As quoted by the Brighton and Hove Independent, he said: "He was the outstanding player for me last season, stood out a million miles. I’m actually surprised he’s still there based on what he offers to Brighton. He was outstanding.

"I don’t want to discredit Brighton because they are a very good side, but if he was at any of the top four sides, he’d be a standout player. He is top class for me, and I’m so surprised that he’s still in a blue and white shirt at this moment in time."

Would Bissouma be a good signing for Man United?

Manchester Evening News have discussed the midfield position as one of the issues United failed to address during a summer that saw them bring in three high-profile names in Crisitiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Scott McTominay, Fred and Nemanja Matic just aren't of equal ilk and although Bissouma's reputation may not be at the same level as United's signings this summer, the statistics suggest he would be an improvement on their current midfield options.

In fact, the Mali international has made as many tackles (10) as McTominay, Fred and Matic single-handed in the Premier League this season, while he's just two behind the trio in terms of interceptions (seven compared to nine).

Bissouma's passing average is also only bettered slightly by Fred (53.3 to 54.3), and the Brighton man has a superior pass completion rate (88%) to all three United midfielders.

He's further grabbed one assist for the Seagulls this season - McTominay, Fred and Matic are yet to provide any in the top flight.

Bissouma looks on paper like an upgrade already and at the age of 25, he's also got room for further improvement.

