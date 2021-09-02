Arsenal transfer news: Gunners "offered" former Tottenham star in shock deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, Serge Aurier has been offered to Arsenal.

What's the latest transfer news involving Serge Aurier?

The former Tottenham defender ended up being a late casualty on summer deadline day.

It was reported previously that Spurs expected to offload the 69-cap Ivory Coast international before the close of the transfer window, but they failed to find a buyer before the 11pm deadline.

That didn't stop the Lilywhites getting rid of Aurier, however. At the last minute, Tottenham announced the right-back had terminated his contract by mutual consent.

What has Ekrem Konur said about Aurier?

According to journalist Konur, Aurier has now been offered to Tottenham's bitter rivals Arsenal.

The summer deadline has passed but Premier League clubs can still sign free agents and register them in their 25-man squads if there are vacant spots remaining.

Konur told his followers on Twitter: "Serge Aurier has been offered to Arsenal. According to Arteta's decision, Arsenal can start talks with the player."

It sounds hard to believe but there is some obvious logic to it. Aurier won't need to relocate to complete the move, and that may make it an attractive proposition for the African defender.

Did Arsenal sign a right-back on Deadline Day?

That depends on your point of view.

Arsenal agreed a deal for Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, although there appears to be some confusion about whether he qualifies as a right-back or not.

The Japan international actually made more appearances at centre-back than at right-back in Serie A last season, while one agent told Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol that Tomiyasu isn't a right-back or a central defender.

Nonetheless, Arsenal reportedly view Tomiyasu as someone who can operate on the right of a back four and allow them to transition into a back three during games.

Should Arsenal sign Aurier?

Assuming Arsenal do indeed plan to utilise Tomiyasu as a right-back, they're now pretty well-stocked in that position through the former Bologna man, Cedric Soares, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Calum Chambers - although the latter pair can operate in multiple positions.

Bringing in Aurier as well seems like overkill and it doesn't fit into the Gunners' recruitment strategy this summer. Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham recently confirmed to staff that the Gunners are building for the future, with all of their signings in the transfer window being 23 or younger.

Aurier will turn 29 before the end of the year and considering Arsenal's underwhelming start to the season, losing all of their first three Premier League games, signing a player Tottenham didn't want seems pretty disastrous from a publicity perspective.

That being said, Aurier does have an up-side. He produced an impressive 25 goal involvements in 110 Spurs appearances from right-back for Arsenal's bitter rivals.

