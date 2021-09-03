Derby County news: Rams dealt player blow ahead of upcoming clash with Birmingham City

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Derby County will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship later this month when they head to St Andrew's to face Birmingham City.

Following a dismal end to the previous campaign which resulted in the club avoiding relegation by the skin of their teeth, the Rams have managed to show some signs of promise during the opening weeks of the new term.

Particularly impressive during their showdown with Hull City last month, Derby managed to seal all three points at the MKM Stadium thanks to a goal from Sam Baldock.

Signed on a free transfer by the Rams, Baldock will be tasked with leading the line in the coming weeks due to the absence of Colin Kazim-Richards who is currently sidelined with an Achilles injury.

Whereas the forward is likely to feature against Birmingham on September 10th after overcoming a hamstring issue, Derby are set to be without one of their defenders for this particular fixture.

As reported by the Football Association's Spokesperson Twitter account, Craig Forsyth is set to miss the next three games due to suspension.

The left-back's retrospective charge relates to an incident that occurred during the early stages of Derby's clash with Nottingham Forest.

Forsyth was involved in a clash with Philip Zinckernagel which went unnoticed by referee Tim Robinson.

As a result of his ban, the defender is now set to miss the club's meetings with Birmingham, West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City.

During the opening five league games of the season, Forsyth has helped the Rams keep two clean-sheets by featuring in all of these fixtures.

1 of 12 Which of the following Football League teams has never won the FA Cup? Derby County Nottingham Forest Reading Bolton Wanderers

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably a blow for the Rams as Forsyth has made a relatively encouraging start to the campaign.

As well as averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.71 in the Championship, the left-back currently ranks in the top-five at Pride Park for aerial duels won per game (4.6), tackles per game (1) and blocks (0.8 per game).

With Forsyth set to watch on from the sidelines later this month, Rooney will now need to turn to Lee Buchanan for inspiration.

The Derby academy graduate will be determined to make this position his own by producing some impressive performances for the club.

If Buchanan and Forsyth are able to push each other to become better players this season, they could potentially help the Rams reach new heights in the Championship.

Read More - Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

ENTER GIVEAWAY

News Now - Sport News