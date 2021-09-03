Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's official: Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest goalscorer in the history of men's international football.

The 36-year-old netted a brace Portugal's 2-1 victory over Ireland on Wednesday evening, which took his overall tally to 111.

It's going to be quite some time before another player gets anywhere close to equalling Ronaldo's goal record.

But while that's the case, there have been many great scorers on the international scene down the years.

To pay homage to that, we've decided to create an XI made up of footballers with the most international goals in history.

Take a look at the team here...

RANKING FOOTBALL GOATS! Ronaldo, Messi, R9, Zidane? | Football Terrace

GK | Jose Luis Chilavert (Paraguay)

Games: 74

Goals: 8

What a record. Incredibly, Chilavert scored four of his eight goals for Paraguay in the country's successful 2002 World Cup qualification campaign.

RB | Darijo Srna (Croatia)

Games: 134

Goals: 22

Srna was a seriously good footballer in his prime. Averaging an international goal every six games from right-back really is a stellar achievement.

CB | Fernando Hierro (Spain)

Games: 89

Goals: 29

One of the greatest defenders the sport has ever seen. Hierro excelled for Spain throughout his career and even netted five goals in just six games for La Roja in 1999.

Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

CB | Sergio Ramos (Spain)

Games: 180

Goals: 23

A truly world-class operator. Ramos has also won a World Cup and two European Championships in his magnificent career with the Spain national team.

LB | Dusit Chalermsan (Thailand)

Games: 96

Goals: 14

The talented Thai defender helped his nation to a fourth-place finish at both the 1998 and 2002 Asian Games.

CDM | Karim Bagheri (Iran)

Games: 87

Goals: 50

Fifty goals from defensive midfield? That's right. In 1997, Bagheri scored seven goals in one game versus the Maldives and finished that year with 20 to his name. Outrageous stuff.

RM | Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Games: 151

Goals: 76

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner recently won his first major international trophy in the form of the 2021 Copa America. Can he add the World Cup to his collection in 2022?

LM | Neymar (Brazil)

Games: 111

Goals: 68

Neymar is now just nine goals away from equalling Pele's record of 77 in Brazil's colours. Given that he's still just 29, the PSG man should surpass that number with ease.

CAM | Tim Cahill (Australia)

Games: 108

Goals: 50

What a player Cahill was. Australia's greatest ever player scored an international goal in every single year between 2004 and 2018, including nine in 2015 alone.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

ST | Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Games: 180

Goals: 111

The greatest of them all. On top of his 111 goals, Ronaldo has won both Euro 2016 and the inaugural UEFA Nations League with Portugal. What a player.

ST | Ali Daei (Iran)

Games: 149

Goals: 109

A legend of international football. Daei won a gold medal at the 1998 Asian Games and scored 20 or more goals for Iran in two separate years (1996 & 2000).

1 of 15 Who has won more Champions League titles? Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

News Now - Sport News