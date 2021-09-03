Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

If you thought Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo would see out the final few years of their career quietly, you were very much mistaken.

The two greatest players in world football secured moves this summer as they look to begin the next chapter of their incredible careers.

Messi was unable to sign a new contract at his beloved Barcelona and made the move to Paris Saint-Germain. But that sensational deal was eclipsed after Cristiano Ronaldo swapped Juventus for Manchester United just days before the end of the transfer window.

They are very much still relevant and we’re looking forward to enjoying them for another few years yet.

While their spells at their new clubs haven’t really begun (Messi has played 24 minutes for PSG while Ronaldo is yet to join up with United) the pair have been representing their nations this week.

You’ve probably heard what Ronaldo got up to.

The Portuguese superstar broke Ali Daei’s record of the most International goals in men’s football. He broke Ireland’s hearts in the meantime with two late headers during Portugal’s 2-1 victory.

As for Messi, he was inspirational during Argentina’s 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Thursday night.

However, it could have been a very difficult story for Messi.

That’s because, in the first half, he was on the receiving end of a quite horrific tackle.

Venezuela’s Adrian Martinez had only been on the pitch for seven minutes when he horribly caught Messi on the shin with an awful tackle. After a VAR check, Martinez was deservedly given a red card.

Spanish outlet Marca called it the worst tackle Messi has received in his career.

Video: The shocking tackle on Lionel Messi

But incredibly, Messi managed to walk away from the challenge and played the entire 90 minutes. What is the man made of!?

At the age of 34, it’s not an exaggeration to say that tackle could have ended Messi’s career. A nasty leg break certainly wasn’t out of the question and, at this stage of his football life, that could have had serious consequences.

Thankfully, a bruised leg is probably the worst that came of it.

