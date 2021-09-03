Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Josh Taylor is finally getting the mainstream attention he deserves, but the Scotsman is not resting on his laurels.

Taylor (18-0, 13 KOs), 30, of Prestonpans, Scotland, will defend his WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF and Ring magazine super-lightweight titles against Englishman Jack Catterall (26-0, 13 KOs) in Glasgow on December 18, live and exclusively on Sky Sports.

Britain's undisputed world champion takes on his WBO mandatory challenger Catterall as he returns to the SSE Hydro for the first time since his victory over Ivan Baranchyk in front of 14,300 fans in May 2019.

Having dethroned former champion José Ramírez on May 22 in Las Vegas, Taylor is only too well aware of the fact that he is now public enemy No. 1 at 140 pounds, hence why he is leaving nothing to chance against the dangerous Catterall.

"He's coming to take what I've got," Taylor told GIVEMESPORT.

"Of course, it's a threat, he's a big threat.

"So I've turned my full attention to Jack Catterall, and I'm going to make sure I'm in the best shape possible, because I want to keep what I've got.

"I've got this big bullseye on my back now, I want to go on and push on and achieve other things, and he's standing in the way of it.

"It's his big dream to become undisputed champion, so it's huge, it's a huge fight."

While Taylor went twelve rounds with Ramírez in May, the East Lothian-based Scot knows Catterall will present him with a whole new challenge.

Nevertheless, with a perfect professional record himself, Taylor is 'confident' that he will defend his belts in front of what will be a raucous home crowd.

GIVEMESPORT currently has Taylor ranked as the No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

"It's a big threat to me, so I've got to make sure that I'm fully switched on, and keep the belts that I think I deserve," he added.

"I want to push on and get these big fights, these massive, massive fights.

"But he's standing in the way of it all, and he's got a hell of a chance to do it, it's going to be a great fight.

"One that I'm confident in winning, I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that I'm going to come home victorious, as always, but it's going to be quite a tough fight."

