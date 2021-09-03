Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England made it four wins from four in 2022 World Cup qualifying on Thursday evening.

Gareth Southgate's talented side beat Hungary 4-0 in Budapest thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Declan Rice.

In truth, that scoreline actually flattered the hosts, with England players missing a number of great chances to extend their advantage - Kane in particular.

But it was still yet another accomplished team performance by the Three Lions and like he was many times at Euro 2020, Kalvin Phillips was one of the stars of the show.

The Leeds United midfielder barely put a foot wrong throughout the entirety of the game in the Hungarian capital.

Phillips was utterly dominant in the middle of the park and in the second half, he well and truly went into 'beast mode'.

RANKING FOOTBALL GOATS! Ronaldo, Messi, R9, Zidane? | Football Terrace

The recently crowned England Player of the Year produced three standout moments in the latter stages of the game and they highlight what a complete footballer the 25-year-old is these days.

Two of the moments were tough, but fair, tackles and the other was a brilliant interception-turned-pass that helped setup Kane's goal to make it 2-0 on the night.

Take a look at the clips featuring 'The Yorkshire Pirlo' here...

1. Phillips' brilliant interception

2. Phillips bullies Hungarian player off the ball

3. Phillips' interception-turned-pass

Premier League 2021/22: Fixtures, Results, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

Well played, Kalvin.

It really is no wonder that Phillips is one of the first names on Southgate's team sheet these days and his partnership with Rice is continuing to blossom.

Both midfielders will likely be given a night off in England's next qualifier at home against Andorra on Sunday.

The Three Lions then have to travel to face Poland next Wednesday evening, a game in which Phillips and Rice's pragmatic qualities will be sorely needed.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

If England win that game against Robert Lewandowski and friends, qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be all but secured.

1 of 12 Did Luke Ayling score on his Premier League debut for Leeds United? Yes No

News Now - Sport News