Formula 1 is back at Zandvoort this weekend for the first time since 1985 as the Dutch Grand Prix makes its return to the calendar.

It's been a while since we last raced in the Netherlands but it certainly looks set to be a great event, with hopes obviously that we get a bit more racing action than we did last time out at the washout in Spa-Francorchamps.

Ahead of the weekend, here are 5 things you need to look out for in Zandvoort...

A sea of orange

Dutch fans light up a sporting event wherever they go in orange and since the arrival of Max Verstappen to the sport, we've seen that increase considerably at F1 races.

That will only step up a notch as the Dutch Grand Prix makes its return this weekend, then, with Nielsen Sports revealing that up to 13.5m will watch the race across the country across the weekend, as well as those obviously in attendance.

They also report this season is set to attract the highest cumulative audience ever in the Netherlands and that F1 is currently the second most popular sport in the country with an average interest of 40% - Max mania is truly here.

Sandy conditions

A dry race is expected which, after last weekend, is a blessing but there could be a different dynamic and that's sand getting blown onto the track.

Zandvoort is a seaside town in the Netherlands and the circuit is only just inland so we could see drivers, at times, searching for grip if the wind gets up and drops sand onto the tarmac.

Old-school layout

A lot of work has been done to bring the track and its surrounding environment up to Formula 1 levels and there have been tweaks to the layout to promote racing, but plenty of it still resembles the old configuration.

Expect plenty of camber, tight sections, and banking in what looks a pretty enthralling lap to drive around.

Mercedes feeling strong

Earlier this week claims were made that Mercedes feel, of the triple-header we're in at the moment, that Zandvoort should suit their car the best.

Could they spoil the Dutch party this weekend by taking a win ahead of Lewis Hamilton? They'll certainly be doing their utmost.

Drivers to put on a show

After the washout in Spa, many will be hoping that we're going to get a classic race and the drivers will surely be eager to provide such entertainment.

Certainly, it's all set up to be a top weekend and hopefully, those on track can deliver the goods.

