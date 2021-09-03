Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Justin Gaethje has said that Conor McGregor's lifestyle could've been a reason behind the injury he suffered during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier.

The Irishman took on The Diamond at UFC 264 with the aim of avenging his defeat in January. However, things didn't go as he'd expect.

McGregor broke his ankle while trying to get back from a punch. This rendered him unable to continue and Poirier was adjudged the winner via doctor's stoppage.

No reason behind the 33-year-old's injury has been disclosed but Gaethje has said that it could've happened because he drank too much soya milk in LA.

As quoted by The Sun, The Highlight told ESPN:

"My take would be that he is hanging around LA drinking too much soya milk. It's got to just be a freak occurrence, or the guy has weak bones but I can't explain it and none of us can."

McGregor has never been someone to hold back and it's only a matter of time before he has a response to Gaethje's claims.

It's safe to assume that whatever the Irishman will say (if he does), will not be particularly pleasant.

Things haven't been good for Notorious from a sporting perspective as he has lost four of his last five fights.

Following his defeat to Poirier, many, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, opined that McGregor should retire from MMA but he has said that he intends to return next year.

UFC President Dana White claimed that there would be a fourth fight between the two after the Irishman retires.

It's safe to assume that McGregor will not be most people's favourite given his form but he will be keen on facing Poirier in the octagon again and proving that he still has some fight left in him. The fans would also be quite excited to watch the two fight it out for the fourth time.

