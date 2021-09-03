Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jermaine Franklin has reacted angrily to suggestions that Chris Arreola is 'the frontrunner' to fight Dillian Whyte in London in October.

Eddie Hearn has claimed 'The Body Snatcher' is most likely to face Arreola in a homecoming bout later this year following his stoppage win over Alexander Povetkin in Gibraltar on March 27.

But Franklin has now disputed those claims as he blamed everything on boxing politics taking place behind the scenes.

“Why drag this out for so long to not make it happen," Franklin told BoxingScene.com.

“I’m undefeated and ready for the step-up fight and I promise I will knock Betty Whyte out.”

Franklin (20-0, 13KOs) had emerged as one of the leading contenders to welcome Whyte back to US soil with widespread reports in recent weeks suggesting that Matchroom Boxing were locked in negotiations trying to thrash out a deal with Salita Promotions.

The American claims he has 'signed' for the fight, although it remains to be seen if that is indeed the case in light of Hearn's recent announcement.

“I want the fight. I signed the bout agreement on my end,” he added.

“They (Whyte people and reps) brought my name up first. I knew about it like most people on social media. I was like, ‘Yes let’s do this.’

“I want to show the world I’m the best.”

Unfortunately, it appears his hopes may have been dashed, as Hearn has confirmed that he intends to set up a fight between Whyte and Arreola later this year, leaving Franklin completely out of the picture.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “With everything opening up, [it’s] the opportunity for him to fight at the O2 again.

“It’s been over two years since he’s boxed in the UK in front of fans.

“Chris Arreola is probably the frontrunner.

“That’s the fight I like because Arreola brings a war every time he fights, he just had a great fight with Andy Ruiz, and Dillian wants to fight Andy Ruiz.

“So that would be a good statement to fight him.

“We’re gonna do another massive show at the O2, we’ve got a press conference tomorrow to announce some interesting news as well.

“Dillian Whyte back doing what he does best in all-out wars at the O2 as normality is upon us.”

