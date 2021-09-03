Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Romelu Lukaku's scoring record for the Belgium national team is absolutely outrageous.

The Chelsea striker netted yet another brace in the Red Devils' 5-2 victory away in Estonia on Thursday evening, taking his overall tally to 66.

Lukaku is now eighth on the list of players from European nations with the most international goals and 24th among footballers from every corner of the globe.

That's a serious achievement and the fact he's only played 99 games for Belgium makes his record even better.

It's simple really, Lukaku is one of the greatest strikers in the modern era and the 28-year-old can make the professional game look annoyingly easy at times.

That was certainly the case against Estonia.

RANKING FOOTBALL GOATS! Ronaldo, Messi, R9, Zidane? | Football Terrace

Lukaku's second goal of the evening in Tallinn was an absolutely beauty, a demonstration of pure power and unrivalled quality.

The former Manchester United man was handed the ball with his back to goal and proceeded to hold off the Estonian defenders like they were children.

Lukaku then turned to face the goal and produced a brilliant curling effort with his supposedly weaker right foot that nestled in the bottom corner.

It was yet another moment of genius from a world-class operator and you can check it out for yourself in the video below.

Video: Lukaku's brilliant second goal v Estonia

Premier League 2021/22: Fixtures, Results, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

The guy really is unstoppable right now.

Lukaku has already made a positive start to life back at Chelsea in 2021/22, the striker finding the back of the net on his second debut away at Arsenal.

He also performed fairly well in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool before the international break, a game in which the Blues spent over half the allocated time with 10 men following Reece James' red card.

Chelsea's first game when domestic action returns sees them take on Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge and Lukaku will be eager to impress on his homecoming.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Good luck trying to stop him from doing just that...

1 of 12 How many games did Romelu Lukaku play at Euro 2020 for Belgium? 3 5 6 2

News Now - Sport News