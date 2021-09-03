Battlefield Mobile: First Images of the Game Emerge

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many gaming fans are getting very excited for the release of Battlefield Mobile and this excitement will increase as we have been shown images of the game for the first time.

The Battlefield franchise has been hugely successful over the years, and it is not a shock to see the developers build on this and extend the game to mobile.

The game will be released at some point in 2022, but we do not know when as there is not an official release date yet.

Although there will be some similarities between the console and mobile version, we are sure that there will also be some exclusive features for the mobile game.

Fans given first look at Battlefield Mobile as images emerge

With the graphics on mobile not as good as console, many are curious to see what Battlefield Mobile will look like.

The images released show that the developers have done a good job and that they have put a lot of detail into the game as the characters, weapons and landscapes all look very good. To see these images, have a look at the tweet down below.

These images also gave us some small details about what we can expect from the game.

It revealed that there will be large-scale battles, in which whole towns and buildings can be destroyed. Players will also be delighted to hear that there will be unique classes with exclusive heroes, as well as competitive gameplay.

This is a lot of great news around Battlefield Mobile for the gaming community, and we are sure that many will be wanting to play the game following these latest updates.

No doubt a lot more information will be revealed around the game ahead of its release and when it does, we will provide all the updates right here.

This game looks to truly be one of the best ones coming to mobile phones, and gamers have a lot to get their hands on by the looks of these images.

