According to various reports, WWE sent out a memo to talent yesterday, reminding them of the counselling services that are on offer, if they need them.

Taking to Twitter, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful noted that WWE sent a message to talent yesterday, reminding them of the counselling services that are on offers for those seeking out help.

This came in the wake of the tragic passing of former WCW and IMPACT Wrestling str Daffney Unger, which send shock waves around the wrestling world.

This news was corroborated by PWInsider, who have shared the following message that was sent around to talent yesterday:

"As a reminder to our Talent, if you are dealing with a difficult personal matter and would like to speak with someone to get the support you need, please don’t hesitate to contact [Counseling Company Name Withheld] at [NUMBER DELETED] or WWE Medical."

Jake Atlas, who was released by WWE last month, then took to social media to share his own experiences of mental health issues, revealing how WWE actually saved his life.

The former NXT star said that WWE paid for his therapy sessions for six months, which he has said "quite literally saved [his] life".

Atlas then reminded fans that "not everything is what it seems", reminding people that those suffering with mental health issues know how to hide things well.

