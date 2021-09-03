Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Emerson Royal's very short stay at Barcelona came to an end last month.

The Brazilian signed for the club in 2019 but, as part of the agreement, spent two seasons on loan at Real Betis.

Blaugrana exercised their right to bring him back to the club in June and he was finally presented as a Barcelona player on August 2.

Emerson featured as a substitute in Barca's first two games of the season. He was then handed his first start in a 2-1 victory over Getafe.

However, despite clearly being in Ronald Koeman's plans, he completed a €25 million move to Tottenham on deadline day.

That means he left the club just 29 days after he was announced as a Barca player.

Emerson has now opened up about the circumstances surrounding his departure in an interview with Marca.

He only realised Barca wanted to sell him just a day before sealing his move to Spurs.

"I thought the club wanted me to stay. I played on Sunday as a starter, the next day I woke up and went to train quietly," he started.

"There I already began to see that a lot of things were coming out; that Tottenham were talking to Barcelona, ​​that they had almost done it...

"I didn't understand anything about what was happening because I didn't know anything.

"In the afternoon the club called me to go to the Ciudad Deportiva because they wanted to talk to me and there I already found out that they wanted to sell me."

Emerson told the club he intended to stay but they had already made their mind up.

"They began to tell me that the club's situation was not good, that it was going through a difficult time and that it was better for them to sell," he said.

"I repeated to them that my intention was to stay because I had the illusion of playing here and contributing things to Barcelona.

"I realised that they were telling me to go yes or yes. They were kicking me out."

When the club told him he had to go, Emerson decided it was best to leave.

He added: "I am a person who wants to be happy. I do not want to stay in a club that I love, but sad. I knew his thought was not for me to stay, but for me to get out. So I decided to go."

Emerson said he feels 'hurt' and claims Barca knew they would sell him right after signing him.

He said: "It did hurt me. They could have been otherwise. There were better ways to fix things.

"When they signed me they already had the idea of ​​selling me in mind."

Emerson says that Barca's decision to sell him left his family stunned

"They were stunned, as I was when they told me. We had been in Barcelona for a short time, barely 40 days and we were still putting things in their place," he said.

The 22-year-old concluded by saying he wants to return to the club one day and repay their fans.

"In the stadium in the first game I felt affection when I went out to play and I also felt affection for them.

"It hurts me to go out like this because I knew that in my best form I could bring a lot of joy to the fans. I leave with the feeling that one day I will return to give that joy to the fans."

What a powerful interview. Emerson did not deserve the treatment he received from Barca, that's for sure.

